Perseverance is the theme of Kamehameha Schools’ annual Hoolaulea fundraiser

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Kamehameha Schools Hoolaulea fundraiser is an annual tradition that typically draws thousands to the Kapalama campus.
“People come at like 5, 6 as soon as the busses come up, so that they can put their spot on the lawn,” said Nadine Jacang, member of the Hoolaulea planning committee.
“So that they can watch the entertainment for the entire day.”
But as expected, the pandemic put the in-person festivities on pause. The school’s Association of Teachers and parents, which plans the event, embraced the challenge of taking the fundraiser online and transformed a single day gathering into a month-long virtual celebration.
“We actually followed examples of the Made In Hawaii festival and some of the Pop-Up Makeke things that had been going around at that time in the fall of 2020 when we were dreaming about this,” said Alisa Onishi, who developed the Hoolaulea website.
“We knew we’re not going to be able to make as much on one day and we can’t gather in that big of a crowd in one day, so we had to kind of spread it out over a month.”
And through that virtual experience, visitors can enjoy livestreamed entertainment, cultural workshops through Zoom, and a merchandise store featuring local businesses and food vendors.
All proceeds go to supporting Kamehameha Schools’ students.
“We have orders that we’re trying to fulfill as quick as possible, but we also have engagement from around the world,” Onishi said.
“So we’re sending alumni license plates to France, to LA, all over the world and we’re just really excited to offer some sort of engagement for those that couldn’t make it to the physical Hoolaulea.”
The theme of this year’s event centers on perseverance ― fitting in an era where resilience is needed more than ever.
“The message we wanted to send out to everyone through this time, through this COVID time, just persevere because we as a lahui, the Hawaiian community, we’ll make it,” Jacang said.
To check out the sights and sounds through March 27, head to kskhoolaulea.com.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.