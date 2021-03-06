LIST: Here’s where to find COVID vaccine registration sites for those 70 and up

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - As the state expands vaccine eligibility to residents 70 years and older, many health care providers are beginning to open vaccination registration for Monday appointments.
Vaccination clinics had previously been focused on delivering shots to frontline and healthcare workers, other essential workers and seniors 75 and up.
Due to an increase in vaccine supply, the state has made the move to allow those 70 and older to get vaccinated. This pushes the state into its next phase in its vaccination plan (Phase 1c).
This phase includes those 65 and up, more essential workers and people with conditions that put them at risk of severe symptoms from COVID-19.
However, because this new phase includes includes roughly 400,000 residents, officials are prioritizing vaccinations for those 70 and up.
Here is a list of where you can register:
- Adventist Health Castle: https://castlehealthgrouphawaii.com/covid-19-vaccination-75-1b/
- CVS/Long Drugs (Aiea, Ewa Beach, Honolulu, Kaneohe): https://www.cvs.com/immunizations/covid-19-vaccine
- Hawaii Pacific Health: https://www.hawaiipacifichealth.org/hph-covid-19-updates/vaccine-update/
- Queen’s Health Systems Blaisdell Vaccination Clinic: https://covid.queens.org/blaisdell-criteria-attestation-form/
- Kaiser Permanente: https://healthy.kaiserpermanente.org/hawaii/health-wellness/coronavirus-information/covid-vaccine
- Wilcox Medical Center in Lihue: http://hawaiipacifichealth.org/COVID19Vaccine
- Kauai Veterans Memorial Hospital in Waimea: https://kauai.hhsc.org/
- Samuel Mahelona Memorial Hospital in Kapaa: https://kauai.hhsc.org/
- CVS/Long Drugs (Kapaa): https://www.cvs.com/immunizations/covid-19-vaccine
- Kaiser Permanente: https://healthy.kaiserpermanente.org/hawaii/health-wellness/coronavirus-information/covid-vaccine
- Hilo Medical Center: https://www.hilomedicalcenter.org/covid-19-vaccine-sign-up-information/vaccine-appointments-70/\
- CVS/Long Drugs (Hilo, Kailua-Kona): https://www.cvs.com/immunizations/covid-19-vaccine
- North Hawaii Commmunity Hospital: https://covid.queens.org/north-hawaii-vaccination/
- KTA Superstore Puainako: https://form.jotform.com/210292208915149
- Kaiser Permanente: https://healthy.kaiserpermanente.org/hawaii/health-wellness/coronavirus-information/covid-vaccine
- Hamakua Kohala Health (call to schedule an appointment): Honokaa (808) 775-7204, Kapaau (808) 889-6236
- Maui Memorial Medical Center Clinic: https://www.mauihealth.org/covid-19/covid-19-vaccine/
- Maui Health Kihei Vaccine Clinic: https://www.mauihealth.org/covid-19/covid-19-vaccine/
- CVS/Long Drugs (Kahului): https://www.cvs.com/immunizations/covid-19-vaccine
- Kaiser Permanente: https://healthy.kaiserpermanente.org/hawaii/health-wellness/coronavirus-information/covid-vaccine
Lanai
Molokai
- Queen’s Health Systems: https://covid.queens.org/molokai-vaccination/
- Kaiser Permanente: https://healthy.kaiserpermanente.org/hawaii/health-wellness/coronavirus-information/covid-vaccine
