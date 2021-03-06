Kidney Foundation’s free program shares simple ways to combat kidney disease

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The National Kidney Foundation of Hawaii just launched a new campaign aimed at helping people with chronic kidney disease or those at risk for it.
It’s called Eating Smart for Your Kidneys.
“We want to do as much as possible to work towards prevention. We want to work towards awareness because I think a lot of people don’t even realize that they might be at risk for this condition,” registered dietician Stacey Breshears said.
Through Zoom workshops, Breshears leads participants through easy ways to care for their kidneys.
“We’re going to go over grocery shopping tips. We’ll have a video cooking demo and talk about healthy cooking,” she said.
The program also includes a one-on-one session with Breshears to set personal dietary goals.
“It’s really best to try to figure out what’s going to work for you specifically, and what’s going on with you and your kidneys,” she said.
Eating Smart for Your Kidneys is free for participants and it’s aimed at people who are in the first four stages of kidney disease. But the information is also useful for family members or caregivers.
“We’re just trying to empower people to make lifestyle changes to prevent that progression all the way to kidney failure,” Breshears said.
Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders are especially at risk for chronic kidney disease.
“We know that this is something that’s prevalent in the state of Hawaii,” she said.
The program is paid for through a grant from the City and County of Honolulu. The Kidney Foundaion partnered with Foodland, Chef Zone, and Leeward Community College’s Culinary Arts Program
For more information or to register for Eating Smart for Your Kidneys, contact the National Kidney Foundation of Hawaii at (808) 589-5908 or send an email to programs@kidneyhi.org
