Following lengthy dry dock, Hokulea returns to the water in preparation for a new journey

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - After an eight-month long dry dock, crews hauled the Hokulea back into the water Tuesday.
The iconic voyaging canoe entered Sand Island with the help of dozens of crew members.
The crew also held an awa blessing for the vessel.
During its dry dock, the Hokulea received a full overhaul and was completely relashed with nearly five miles of new lashing.
A medical team was present during the event to ensure COVID guidelines were followed.
The Polynesian Voyaging Society said over 4,000 hours of work went into prepping the Hokulea for new training voyages, which are scheduled over the next few weeks.
This is all practice for their next big voyage -- Moananuiakea, a more than five-year journey all around the Pacific.
