Forecast: More wet weather, breezy trades ahead

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - High pressure north of the islands will keep breezy trade winds blowing over the next several days, with a wet and unstable trade wind pattern. Windward areas of Kauai and Oahu will get most of the rain into Saturday, and then the eastern end of the state will become wetter on Sunday. Some of the showers could be briefly heavy.
As we head past the weekend, the forecast models suggest an upper-level disturbance will strengthen just west of the state with a pool of enhanced moisture moving in on the trades. Right now, the forecast is predicting a high chance for widespread heavy showers for windward areas of the Big Island and Maui Monday through Wednesday, but wet weather is also possible for the rest of the state. Winds could also become rather strong Monday and Tuesday.
In surf, a northerly swell is pushing surf briefly to high surf advisory levels for north shore of Molokai, Maui and the Big Island, and could also cause harbor surges in Kahului and Hilo. East shore surf will also rise as the trade winds increase, with small background swells for south shores. A small craft advisory also will remain in effect through at least Saturday afternoon for most coastal waters.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.