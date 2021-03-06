State administers first doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccines to educators

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The first doses of the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine to be shipped to Hawaii were administered Friday at a clinic geared toward educators.
Hundreds of state Department of Education employees received the new vaccine at the Windward Comprehensive Health Center.
Angel Ramos, vice principal at Kalakaua Middle School, was the first in Hawaii to get the Johnson & Johnson shot.
“I watched Dr. Anthony Fauci on TV. He said that all three are good,” Ramos said. “So I did not hesitate to take it.”
The Hawaii Department of Health said that after receiving its first shipment of the Johnson & Johnson vaccines Wednesday, emails were sent to DOE employees who wanted to get vaccinated.
“We had almost 500 people sign up for Johnson & Johnson in a day and a half. We are glad there is so much interest,” said Dr. Amy Curtis, DOH Adult Mental Health Division administrator.
Johnson & Johnson vaccines have been shipped to Oahu, Hawaii, Maui and Kauai.
DOH will announce additional information in the coming days about where and when more Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available.
