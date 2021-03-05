UH-Manoa grads won’t get traditional commencement this spring, but other events will be held

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - In a letter sent campus-wide on Thursday, the University of Hawaii at Manoa said that a traditional ceremony will not be offered this spring.
UH Manoa leadership said that instead of the usual commencement events, individual colleges and schools will be able to hold their own events with names being read, diplomas being distributed and a limited number of guests in attendance.
This announcement comes as health and safety concerns around COVID-19 are still present on campus and in the state.
Each event will be recorded and compiled for a campus-wide virtual commencement, which will feature messages from the UH president, a guest speaker and a student speaker.
Plans are still being finalized and more information is promised in the coming weeks.
The preliminary plans include:
- Graduating students will be grouped by their schools and colleges.
- Each student will be allowed to bring two guests.
- Each college/school will have an allotted time to read student names as they receive a diploma.
- Commencement photographers will capture this moment for those who would like to purchase commemorative graduation photos.
- All spring 2020, summer 2020, fall 2020, spring 2021 and summer 2021 graduates are welcome to participate.
- Ceremonies for the colleges and schools will be spread out over the course of several days on and around finals week.
