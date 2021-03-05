A robbery turned into an act of kindness when a Waikiki prankster let a thief off the hook

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man known for dressing up as a potted plant and jumping out at passersby in Waikiki was the victim of a robbery last week.
Roy Ramey, a street performing prankster, said the robbery occurred when a homeless man swiped $30 from his tip bucket.
When it happened, Ramey said his immediate reaction was anger.
But, after confronting the thief and finding out he was homeless, Ramey had a change of heart.
“I was really thinking about hitting the guy and getting my money back,” he said. “But when he said he was hungry and he just wanted food, it made me realize too, because I used to be homeless at one point in time. I worked my way back up.”
Having heard the man’s reason, Ramey told the thief to keep the money.
The prankster said his empathy immediately came back to him.
Ramey said that he hopes this incident shows that that even someone who is going through a difficult time can still improve their life.
“When you make good decisions, good things can happen to you. I’m living proof of that,” he said.
Later that night, he said a young boy gave him one of the largest donations he’s ever received -- a $100 bill.
The whole encounter was caught on camera in Waikiki.
