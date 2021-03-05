Open House: Senior living community and charming, open floor plan unit in Honolulu

First up, an opportunity to live in one of the only fee simple senior living communities right in the heart of town! This corner unit is in excellent condition and provides top quality living that can passed down through the generations. With a beautiful dining hall, entertainment, exercise classes, a full size pool and beauty parlor, weekly maid service, and daily meals, this is the happiest of places to call home! The community offers 24 hour on call assistance and 24 hour security. Residents must be 55 years or older, but buyers of all ages are welcome.