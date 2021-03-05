Officials believe a Kakaako garage fire was started by trespassing homeless people

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Firefighters were able to extinguish a fire in a Kakaako garage Thursday afternoon.
The fire was located on the 800 block of Halekauwila Street.
HFD received the call for the fire just after 3:30 p.m. and was able to get the fire under control within the hour.
There were no signs of major damage to the building.
Honolulu police said they believe the fire was started by homeless individuals in the area.
A nearby business owner said that the homeless have been a nuisance and that it has been a frustrating reality.
Nicholas Haigler said, “The foreign owners are currently absent. We tried to be in touch with them, we were working with HPD and the homeless outreach, and it seems like we’re getting nowhere. And then we see fires.”
Haigler hopes changes can be made to fix the homelessness issue in the area.
