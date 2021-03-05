Large jet fuel spill at Honolulu airport’s likely caused by leak in line

Crews work to clean a jet fuel spill at Honolulu airport. (Source: Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff | March 4, 2021 at 5:07 PM HST - Updated March 4 at 5:23 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Crews were able to contain Thursday a large fuel spill on the tarmac at Honolulu’s airport, which officials said was likely caused by a fuel line leak.

The spill happened in the Gate 10 area at the end of Terminal 2. Video captured by Hawaii News Now showed the spill near a Southwest Airlines plane.

Officials say the spill will impact operations on that side of the airport though the extent of those disruptions was not immediately known.

Clean-up efforts are underway.

Information about the cause of the spill is still under investigation.

This story will be updated.

