Kaiser partners with DOE to train special needs interns for the workforce

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - At Kaiser Permanente’s Moanalua Medical Center, special needs interns from a DOE program called Project SEARCH work alongside hospital staff and independently.
“They actually can be on their own, which is great. It shows independence. It shows that they’re confidant in the skills that they’re learning,” said Yvette Torres, Kaiser director of Environmental Services.
The interns have developmental and intellectual disabilities and strong motivation to land a job. Kaiser is teaching them what it takes to be a reliable worker.
“They give us confidence. They show us new things that we’ve never experienced. They help us feel like we’re a family here,” intern Justice Routon said.
The hospital cross-trains them in different departments, teaching skills that can transfer to other industries.
“It’s just a great overall program,” assistant Hospital Director Andrew Giles said. “We’re able to help out the students and teach them these real life job skills that will help them in their future careers.”
This is the second year Kaiser has hosted Project SEARCH interns.
“It’s the staff here being so friendly and accommodating to us and letting us come here. That’s what I like the most here,” intern Keahi Rojo Hernandez said.
The training program lasts through May. If Kaiser doesn’t hire them, they will be job ready for another employer. While at Kaiser, they’re encouraged to get the most out of every minute.
“Then it will cause them to really take initiative, really put their whole heart into it, and really grab that skill. Then it becomes so much more transferable for them,” said Lorraine Cruz, Project Search instructor. “They can use it here and they can use it elsewhere as well.”
Project SEARCH is looking for more businesses who’d be willing to train its students. Email the program at ProjectSearchHawaii@gmail.com.
