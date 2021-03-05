HPD arrests 13-year-old accused in death of woman in Kalihi

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police have arrested a 13-year-old boy in connection with the death of a 32-year-old Kalihi woman.
Police said the teen struck the woman on Feb. 17 during an argument.
The victim and suspect are not related.
About a week later, she was transported to the hospital for treatment and doctors determined she had a fractured skull. She died 10 days later, police said.
Police arrested the teen on Thursday around 4 p.m. on suspicion of manslaughter. He has been released pending investigation.
Authorities could not confirm what led up to the incident.
This story may be updated.
