Hawaii reports 2 additional COVID fatalities, 54 new infections

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state reported two additional COVID fatalities on Friday, pushing the death toll from the virus in the islands to 443.
Both of the new deaths were on Oahu.
Meanwhile, there were 54 new coronavirus cases reported.
Of the new cases, 29 were on Oahu, 18 on Maui, and four were on the Big Island. There were also three cases of residents diagnosed out-of-state.
There have been 639 new cases in the islands in the last 14 days. Since the pandemic began, Hawaii has reported 27,753 cases of COVID-19.
The state Health Department also reported the latest COVID vaccine stats. As of Friday, some 391,116 doses had been administered statewide. Some 16% of the population has received at least one shot.
Here’s the island-by-island breakdown of cases:
- 22,055 total cases
- 1,634 required hospitalization
- 347 cases in the last 14 days
- 353 deaths
- 2,256 total cases
- 101 required hospitalization
- 31 cases in the last 14 days
- 53 deaths
- 2,273 total cases
- 138 required hospitalization
- 257 cases in the last 14 days
- 33 deaths
- 108 total cases
- 5 required hospitalization
- 0 cases in the last 14 days
- 0 deaths
- 27 total cases
- 1 required hospitalization
- 0 case in the last 14 days
- 0 deaths
- 184 total cases
- 8 required hospitalization
- 4 cases in the last 14 days
- 1 death
- 850 total cases
- 6 required hospitalization
- 3 deaths
This story may be updated.
