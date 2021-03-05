Governor OKs Kauai’s request to ease travel restrictions on out-of-state visitors

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The governor has approved Kauai’s request to ease some travel restrictions for out-of-state visitors starting April 5.
Kauai Mayor Derek Kawakami had asked the state to rejoin the Safe Travels program, which allows visitors to forgo quarantine if they test negative for COVID before arrival.
Kauai is the only island not currently participating in the state’s Safe Travels Program. It opted out in early December after an uptick in COVID cases.
Since the start of the year, the only way for travelers to avoid quarantine on the Garden Isle is to stay in a resort bubble at one of nine participating properties.
There, visitors are required to take a COVID test three days after arrival. And they can only leave the resort after getting a negative test result.
“The increased restrictions over the winter months helped Mayor Kawakami safely balance travel with the health and safety of residents and visitors on the Garden Island,” Gov. David Ige said.
Kawakami said he was rejoining Safe Travels because of the quick pace of vaccination on the island. More than 20% of residents on Kauai have received at least one dose of the vaccine.
