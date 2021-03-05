Forecast: Soggy conditions to persist through the weekend

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A high to the north will maintain breezy trade winds over the area through the weekend. The trade winds will push remnants of a front over the islands focusing showers over mainly windward areas. Next week, a new high may produce windy weather. Rainfall may become heavier and more widespread as deeper moisture spreads over the area from the southeast. The global models are showing deeper moisture spreading over the islands from the southeast starting on Sunday. It looks as if rainfall will become heavier and more widespread starting on the Big Island, then spreading northwest over the other islands. Heavy rain and thunderstorms will be possible on the Big Island with ice and snow over the upper elevations.