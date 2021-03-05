Forecast: Soggy conditions to persist through the weekend

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A high to the north will maintain breezy trade winds over the area through the weekend. The trade winds will push remnants of a front over the islands focusing showers over mainly windward areas. Next week, a new high may produce windy weather. Rainfall may become heavier and more widespread as deeper moisture spreads over the area from the southeast. The global models are showing deeper moisture spreading over the islands from the southeast starting on Sunday. It looks as if rainfall will become heavier and more widespread starting on the Big Island, then spreading northwest over the other islands. Heavy rain and thunderstorms will be possible on the Big Island with ice and snow over the upper elevations.
The current northwest swell will slowly decrease through Friday morning as an overlapping northerly swell moves into the region from Friday afternoon through Saturday. This new overlapping northerly swell will bring surf heights to near High Surf Advisory (HSA) levels from Friday afternoon through Saturday before slowly diminishing on Sunday. A bump in east shoreline surf will occur this weekend as the trade wind swell increases. Strengthening trade winds may build surf along exposed east facing shores to near HSA levels on Tuesday and Wednesday.
