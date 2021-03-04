Extended period of wet, breezy trade wind weather on the way

Clouds from an old frontal boundary will bring an increase in showers, especially for windward and mauka areas. A weak low-level trough is forecast to form along this boundary, which will keep the airmass a bit unstable and the weather on the wetter side. The trough will also bring more high clouds over the islands from time to time.v Trade wind speeds will dip a bit Friday, but winds will increase again to breezy and windy levels as a high pressure area strengthens north of the state.
Longer term, the wet trade wind weather will continue into the middle of the coming week as an upper level disturbance remains in the area and more low-level moisture moves in from the east. It will remain windy as strong high pressure remains north of the state. There is a chance for heavier rain and thunderstorms, mainly for the Big Island, around Monday or Tuesday. Stay tuned.
On the ocean, a small craft advisory is posted until 6 p.m. Saturday for most Hawaiian coastal waters due to strong winds and high seas. In surf, a northwest swell will be bolstered by a reinforcing northerly swell that could bring wave heights near high surf advisory levels Friday afternoon and Saturday. East shore surf could increase over the weekend as the trade winds strengthen again.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.