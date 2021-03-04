Extended period of wet, breezy trade wind weather on the way

Clouds from an old frontal boundary will bring an increase in showers, especially for windward and mauka areas. A weak low-level trough is forecast to form along this boundary, which will keep the airmass a bit unstable and the weather on the wetter side. The trough will also bring more high clouds over the islands from time to time.v Trade wind speeds will dip a bit Friday, but winds will increase again to breezy and windy levels as a high pressure area strengthens north of the state.