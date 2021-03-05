Episode 51: No Longer Silent with Kristin Chong

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - As we near the one-year mark of the coronavirus pandemic here in Hawaii, new data shows there has been a surge of calls for help from victims of domestic violence.
It’s for that very reason that Kristin Chong is speaking out publicly for the first time on ‘Muthaship’ about how she survived a brutal beating by her husband 14 years ago. The single mom hopes her story will give victims the strength they need to have a voice ― and the courage to seek help.
