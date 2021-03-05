Delay in closing Zipper lane snarls westbound traffic on H-1 Freeway

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A delay in closing the Zipper lane on the H-1 Freeway snarled westbound traffic Friday.
State Transportation Department officials said the lane would be closed later than normal on Friday because of a broken “snout,” the part that directs the barrier as it’s zipped shut.
A DOT spokeswoman said crews started to close the lane around 11 a.m. and they expected to have it completely closed by 1:30 p.m.
This story will be updated.
