Delay in closing Zipper lane snarls westbound traffic on H-1 Freeway
By HNN Staff | March 5, 2021 at 12:24 PM HST - Updated March 5 at 1:10 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A delay in closing the Zipper lane on the H-1 Freeway snarled westbound traffic Friday.

State Transportation Department officials said the lane would be closed later than normal on Friday because of a broken “snout,” the part that directs the barrier as it’s zipped shut.

A DOT spokeswoman said crews started to close the lane around 11 a.m. and they expected to have it completely closed by 1:30 p.m.

