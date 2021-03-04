Service restored to Hawaiian Telcom TV customers following massive outage

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Service is back up and running again for all 40,000 Hawaiian Telcom TV customers who were hit with a massive outage.
The internet and cable provider restored service around 11 a.m.
The company says an abrupt power failure within its facility caused its primary and back-up equipment to fail around 7 p.m. Wednesday.
You may need to reboot your TV if service is still out.
Hawaiian Telcom says they are emailing customers about compensation for the inconvenience.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.