Hawaii reports 60 new COVID cases; no additional fatalities

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state reported 60 new COVID cases on Thursday.
Of the new cases, 36 were on Oahu, 15 on Maui, four on the Big Island and one on Kauai. There were also four residents diagnosed out-of-state.
There were no new fatalities reported. The death toll from the virus stands at 441.
There have been 635 new cases in the islands in the last 14 days. Since the pandemic began, Hawaii has reported 27,699 cases of COVID-19.
Here’s the island-by-island breakdown of cases:
- 22,026 total cases
- 1,634 required hospitalization
- 342 cases in the last 14 days
- 351 deaths
- 2,252 total cases
- 101 required hospitalization
- 29 cases in the last 14 days
- 53 deaths
- 2,255 total cases
- 1306required hospitalization
- 260 cases in the last 14 days
- 33 deaths
- 108 total cases
- 5 required hospitalization
- 0 cases in the last 14 days
- 0 deaths
- 27 total cases
- 1 required hospitalization
- 0 case in the last 14 days
- 0 deaths
- 184 total cases
- 8 required hospitalization
- 4 cases in the last 14 days
- 1 death
- 847 total cases
- 6 required hospitalization
- 3 deaths
This story may be updated.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.