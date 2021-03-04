Forecast: Prolonged period of wet weather starts tonight

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Fairly typical trade wind weather will persist through Thursday, with showers favoring windward and mauka areas, particularly at night and into the early morning hours. A disturbance will develop to our north Thursday night and Friday, then slowly shift westward Friday night. This will bring wet trade wind conditions particularly to windward sections of the smaller islands. As the disturbance shifts westward over the weekend, more typical trade wind weather will return, with the trades rebounding back to breezy levels. The trades will strengthen further Monday through the middle of next week, with windy and wet conditions expected.