Forecast: Prolonged period of wet weather starts tonight

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Fairly typical trade wind weather will persist through Thursday, with showers favoring windward and mauka areas, particularly at night and into the early morning hours. A disturbance will develop to our north Thursday night and Friday, then slowly shift westward Friday night. This will bring wet trade wind conditions particularly to windward sections of the smaller islands. As the disturbance shifts westward over the weekend, more typical trade wind weather will return, with the trades rebounding back to breezy levels. The trades will strengthen further Monday through the middle of next week, with windy and wet conditions expected.
The east wind swell is dropping below advisory levels, another east boost is due Friday night. A couple of northwest and north swells will fill in tonight and tomorrow with slightly above advisory wave heights. A small, long- period southwest swell will fill today, providing a small bump in south shore surf, and slowly decline through the weekend.
