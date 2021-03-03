The victim of a deadly crash on Moanalua Freeway has been identified

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - On Thursday, police identified the victim of a deadly crash that happened on Moanalua Freeway.
The man who died in the crash was 20-year-old Alinton Gideon.
The crash happened on Tuesday around 11:10 p.m.
Authorities said 21-year-old Monak Lani was driving the vehicle and was speeding in the westbound direction of the freeway. She then lost control and crashed her vehicle into the center median.
The vehicle spun out and her two male passengers were ejected, officials said.
Gideon was transported in critical condition, but later died.
The other passenger was a 22-year-old man, who was taken to the hospital in serious condition.
Monak was also seriously injured.
She was arrested on suspicion of first-degree negligent homicide, operating a vehicle under the influence of an intoxicant and driving without a license. She has not yet been charged.
Police said both speed and alcohol appear to be factors in the crash.
This is the 10th traffic death on Oahu this year compared to nine at the same time last year.
