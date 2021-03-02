UH’s Spyros Chakas among three ‘Bows awarded Big West weekly honors

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - On the same day that the Rainbow Warriors volleyball team jumped up to the No. 1 spot in college volleyball, three ‘Bows were chosen for Big West Conference Player of the Week — sweeping the three awards.
Senior Colton Cowell was named player of the week, Senior Rado Parapunov grabbed defensive player of the week and Spyros Chakas took home freshman of the year after going on a 4-0 sweep of UC Irvine and UC San Diego last week.
“It’s definitely a big award both for me and my teammates first, it think it shows how hard we’ve tried to get here, how hard we’ve all worked through these months,” Chakas told reporters. “Like yeah just thank the people that helped us get through this situation and be where we are today.”
The Freshman outside hitter got his first start for the ‘Bows against UC San Diego, where he averaged 2 kills and 1 dig per set, leading to his unanimous freshman of the week award — an accolade the Greece native dedicates to his teammates.
“The first game after a long time for everyone, especially when it comes with an award it’s always great and at the end of the day I think I have to dedicate this award to my teammates for all of their help .” Chakas said. “I think it’s a great start to the season.”
The ‘Bows picked up where they left off last year, after the pandemic cut their 2020 campaign short, currently 4-0 after the sweeps at Irvine and San Diego, on top of that, head coach Charlie Wade got his 200th win with UH in their final match with the Tritons.
“This culture that coach charlie tries to pass to us and our team,” Chakas said. “I think its something very special I think it embraces being together and caring for each other I think this is something really important that needs to be in a team.”
Hawaii has the week off before heading back to California for a two-game series against UC Santa Barbara next week, however Chakas says that the ‘Bows aren’t slowing down despite the break.
“As the week goes on we’ll get more 6-on-6 and some tactics for the game that we have to work on.” Chakas said. “I believe that if we work a little bit more on everything, we’ll be even better next week in the games.”
Games are set for Thursday and Friday — times to be announced.
