No. 5 ranked UH beach volleyball unveils 2021 schedule

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii beach volleyball team released their 2021 slate of games, with first-year head coach Angelica Ljungqvist set to lead the BeachBows starting on March 22nd.
“Through all the circumstances and the challenges that COVID presents, we’re very happy and grateful to begin our season soon,” Ljungqvist said in a statement. “Our ladies and our staff have been working extremely hard to get ready and we can’t wait to get started with competition.”
The BeachBows regular season consists of nearly two dozen dual matches, including five home contests at the Clarence T.C. Ching Courts.
Hawaii start their season on the road on March 22nd and 23rd, facing UC Davis on back-to-back days as well as two Pac-12 opponents in Stanford and Cal. The BeachBows stay on the continent for “The Challenge” — a round-robin tournament hosted by Cal Poly which will feature six other Big West squads.
UH finally returns to Manoa on April 2nd and 3rd to host league rival Long Beach State in a trio of dual matches, then Cal Poly comes to town the following weekend for dual matches and a pairs tournament.
The ‘Bows then head back to the mainland for a Pacific Northwest swing, facing Portland along with Pac-12 squads Washington, Oregon and Arizona.
The Big West Tournament is set for April 30th through May 1st in Long Beach, California, where Hawaii will look to snag their fourth league title.
Following the league tourney, the NCAA Tournament is set to run through May 7th to the 9th in Gulf Shores, Alabama — UH one of only five schools to make an appearance in every NCAA Tournament.
The BeachBows finished 2020 with a 7-2 overall record and a fourth-place national ranking in the COVID-abbreviated season, UH came in No. 5 in the AVCA preseason polls released earlier this year.
