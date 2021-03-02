New hours in place for the popular Diamond Head State Monument

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - New hours will be in place at the popular Diamond Head State Monument.
Starting next Monday, the attraction will be open six days a week from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m., and the park will be closed only on Wednesdays.
Entry is still free for kama’aina, but walk-in visitors will have to pay $5. The cost for entry is $10 for non-commercial vehicles.
The site was closed to the public for nine months in 2020 due to the COVID pandemic. During that time, crews completed repairs and improvements to the many features of the monument, which offers hiking trails and scenic views.
