Local restaurants partner with food delivery service in 3 month-long food drive

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A feared food shortage for those struggling to make ends meet is prompting an emergency food drive.
Monday was the first day 10 restaurants on Maui and Oahu began accepting non-perishable food item donations.
As a part of the drive, food delivery service Bite Squad will pickup up the drop-offs and take it to Angel Network Charities in Oahu and the Maui Food Bank for distribution.
Those wanting to donate can drop off food items on donation bins at each participating restaurant. The drive will be lasting for the next three months. Donations can also be brought to Bite Squad’s office at Impact Hub Hawaii on Queen Street.
Participating restaurants are:
- Kalapawai Cafe & Deli (Kailua Town)
- Pancakes & Waffles (Kalani Street)
- Thai Lao Restaurant (Pearl City & Kapolei)
- Freestyle Cafe (Mililani)
- Jets West (Waianae)
On Maui, partners include:
- CAA Market Place
- Broth Cafe at Alive and Well Health Store
- Philmart Oriental & Fast Food
- Hawaiian Moons Natural Foods.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.