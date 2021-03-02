Kauai seeks to welcome out-of-state visitors again through Safe Travels program

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kauai has submitted a request to the governor to rejoin the state’s Safe Travels program, effective April 5, allowing out-of-state visitors to forgo a mandatory quarantine if they test negative for COVID-19 within 72 hours of departing for the island.
Kauai Mayor Derek Kawakami said he is making the decision because of the fast pace of vaccination distributions on the island.
He said by April he’s confident hospitality and food service workers will be vaccinated.
Kauai opted out of the Safe Travels program late last year after a surge in travel-related cases. It did, however, begin allowing inter-island passengers to use the Safe Travels program.
Kawakami told Hawaii News Now on Tuesday that it was always his intention to rejoin the Safe Travels program for out-of-state visitors, though he earlier said it might not happen until May.
“When we opted out we always said this is a temporary opt-out,” he said. “At the time the cases that were coming into Kauai were travel-related. Many of them were coming in through Safe Travels.”
While the island’s COVID cases have remained low during the opt out, businesses that rely on tourism have been struggling and some have been forced to shut down. Last month, dozens of business owners gathered in Lihue to express their frustration with the island’s ongoing closure.
Kawakami said he knows his policies have had their critics.
“But I truly believe if many of them are siting where I’m sitting. many of them would be making the same decisions because I know that they care for people,” he said.
Kawakami said efforts to reopen travel will be coupled with ramped up testing. Free COVID-19 testing will be offered at the Kauai War Memorial Convention Hall weekdays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
A number of Kauai hotels are also offering COVID tests to guests.
Post-travel tests won’t be mandatory, but highly encouraged.
