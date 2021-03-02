HPD investigating moped crash in Waimanalo that critically injured man

WAIMANALO, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 50-year-old man was critically injured in a moped crash in Waimanalo on Monday night, according to Honolulu police.
Authorities said around 6:50 p.m., a man was riding his moped on Huli Street when he lost control on a turn.
He suffered severe leg injuries and was transported to the hospital in critical condition, police said.
He was later upgraded to good condition.
Officers said speed may have been a factor in the crash, but it’s not known if drugs or alcohol were factors.
The investigation continues.
This story may be updated.
