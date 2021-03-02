HPD investigating moped crash in Waimanalo that critically injured man

HPD investigating moped crash in Waimanalo that critically injured man
(Image: Hawaii News Now/file)
By HNN Staff | March 2, 2021 at 5:05 AM HST - Updated March 2 at 5:05 AM

WAIMANALO, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 50-year-old man was critically injured in a moped crash in Waimanalo on Monday night, according to Honolulu police.

Authorities said around 6:50 p.m., a man was riding his moped on Huli Street when he lost control on a turn.

He suffered severe leg injuries and was transported to the hospital in critical condition, police said.

He was later upgraded to good condition.

Officers said speed may have been a factor in the crash, but it’s not known if drugs or alcohol were factors.

The investigation continues.

This story may be updated.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.