Honolulu restaurant to contest $4K fine from DOH

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Department of Health issued a $4,000 fine to a Honolulu business for allegedly removing a mandatory health placard.
A violation notice was given to the Doner Shack along South Pauahi Street after inspectors say the manager was seen working without a mask and among customers.
After the first violation, a warning was given. During a follow-up, the violation was seen again and the business was given a red placard.
The state health department said the restaurant owner later removed the red placard, refused to close, and was operating without a permit.
The restaurant’s owner says he will not pay the fine as he has been asking the state for clarification on the mask mandate, saying he was following an exemption for cooks to avoid mask wearing while on the job.
He plans to contest the fine but is waiting on word back from the DOH.
“Properly wearing face masks is essential to preventing the spread of COVID-19 in our food establishments,” said Peter Oshiro, Food Safety Branch chief. “It is so critical at this time for all businesses and customers to pay close attention to mask wearing requirements as this will help to bring an end to the pandemic.”
