Hawaii reports 35 new COVID cases; no additional fatalities

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported 35 new COVID cases Tuesday and no additional fatalities.
The death toll from the virus in Hawaii stands at 439.
Of the new cases, 18 were on Oahu, 12 on Maui, three were on the Big Island. There were also two residents diagnosed out-of-state.
There have been 647 new cases in the islands in the last 14 days.
Since the pandemic began, there have been 27,623 cases in the islands.
Meanwhile, there have been 362,033 vaccine doses administered in Hawaii so far.
Here’s the island-by-island breakdown of cases:
- 21,984 total cases
- 1,622 required hospitalization
- 353 cases in the last 14 days
- 349 deaths
- 2,248 total cases
- 101 required hospitalization
- 30 cases in the last 14 days
- 53 deaths
- 2,218 total cases
- 130 required hospitalization
- 243 cases in the last 14 days
- 33 deaths
- 108 total cases
- 5 required hospitalization
- 0 cases in the last 14 days
- 0 deaths
- 27 total cases
- 1 required hospitalization
- 1 case in the last 14 days
- 0 deaths
- 182 total cases
- 8 required hospitalization
- 4 cases in the last 14 days
- 1 death
- 843 total cases
- 6 required hospitalization
- 3 deaths
