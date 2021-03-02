Hawaii grew up on Love’s Bakery. Now it’s imagining a future without it.

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Love’s Bakery is a Hawaii icon ― the go-to brand for many Hawaii families.
And on Monday, residents were trying to imagine a future without it.
The oldest and largest bakery in Hawaii announced it would cease operations at the end of March. Pandemic-related losses were mounting, company officials said, and there was no pathway to solvency.
The news was something of a shock to Love’s loyal customers.
Almost immediately after the news broke, folks started sharing their Love’s Bakery stories. It was the bread of their childhoods. An island staple. And oh, those doughnuts!
Patti Ching, of Honolulu, said she was shocked to learn Love’s was closing.
“I mean, who else is gonna make bread for us in Hawaii?” she asked. “Everybody loves Love’s. So now, who are we gonna love? Love’s Bakery has been here forever.”
The company has been in the islands for 169 years ― so yeah, close to forever.
And they survived all manner of crises, including two world wars. But the pandemic proved too much for the company, with hotels and restaurants drastically cutting back on purchases.
The company was also facing costly repairs to its aging equipment.
Makaha resident Juanito Dinong reacted to the bakery’s closure like most people did.
“This sucks,” he said. “This is Hawaii. We got to take care of our own. It’s just terrible.”
This story will be updated.
