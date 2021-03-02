Forecast: Still windy, but showers easing up a bit

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Trade winds will still be very strong into Tuesday morning before lowering to breezy speeds for the second half of the week. A wind advisory will remain in effect overnight for most of the state due to the windy conditions.
A drier airmass is moving in over the state, and showers have diminished a bit, with most of the rainfall for windward and mauka areas. Light to moderate showers will be possible for those areas, mainly during the nights and mornings.
Looking ahead, showers are expected to increase a bit Thursday night through the weekend as moisture from an old front and an upper level trough move through the state, resulting in a wet trade wind pattern. Trades themselves will be locally breezy into the weekend.
For mariners, a gale warning remains posted for waters around Maui County and the Big Island through 6 p.m. Tuesday, with a small craft advisory for remaining coastal waters due to the strong winds and high seas.
The strong trade winds are also keeping rough elevated surf for east-facing shores, which remain under a high surf advisory, also until 6 p.m. Tuesday. surf on remaining shores will remain below advisory levels through much of the week. A northwest swell will arrive Wednesday, peak on Friday and then shift out of the north and decline through the weekend.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.