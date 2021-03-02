Forecast: Gusty winds persist, pick up again for the weekend

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gusty trade winds will persist through Tuesday before trending down to locally strong by Wednesday night. Forecast models point to more stable and drier conditions for Tuesday, but models are also suggesting a series of band of clouds/showers to descend onto the islands Tuesday night and Wednesday, giving a boost in trade showers. A new high pressure system will usher moderate to strong trades across the region during the second half of the week, and continue into the weekend On Thursday night and Friday/Saturday time frame, we expect the remnants of an old front to settle over the islands. And this moisture will be enhanced by another upper level disturbance. So we are looking at yet another wet period. This wet and windy period may linger through Sunday.