Forecast: Gusty winds persist, pick up again for the weekend

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gusty trade winds will persist through Tuesday before trending down to locally strong by Wednesday night.
Forecast models point to more stable and drier conditions for Tuesday, but models are also suggesting a series of band of clouds/showers to descend onto the islands Tuesday night and Wednesday, giving a boost in trade showers.
A new high pressure system will usher moderate to strong trades across the region during the second half of the week, and continue into the weekend.
On Thursday night, Friday and Saturday, we expect the remnants of an old front to settle over the islands. And this moisture will be enhanced by another upper-level disturbance. So we are looking at yet another wet period. This wet and windy period may linger through Sunday.
Large trade wind-driven seas will maintain high surf along east-facing shores into Wednesday. Rough seas will continue to produce large east shoreline surf well above the 8-foot high surf advisory threshold into Tuesday.
Moderate-height, long-period northwest swells begin arriving late Wednesday, peak surf Friday and then shift out of the north and slowly decline during the weekend.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.