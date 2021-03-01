Woman reportedly injured after large tree comes crashing down in Mililani

MILILANI, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Strong winds toppled a large tree in Mililani Sunday, reportedly injuring a woman.
The tree came crashing down at the Mililani Golf Course shortly before 4 p.m.
Bystanders rushed to aid the woman as first responders were also called out to the scene.
Details surrounding the incident were limited, but one witness said the inside of the tree appeared to be termite-ridden.
Hawaii News Now has reached out to officials for more details.
The woman’s condition is unknown at this time.
This story will be updated.
