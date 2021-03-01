Wind advisory in effect for most islands due to gusty conditions

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A wind advisory has been posted Monday for most of the Hawaiian Island chain as gusty conditions continue, the National Weather Service said.
The advisory is in effect for Kauai, Oahu and parts of Hawaii Island, Maui, Molokai, Lanai and Kahoolawe until 6 p.m.
Forecasters said east to northeast winds of 20 to 30 mph, with gusts up to 50 mph are expected.
NWS warns that strong winds can cause downed trees and other structures, as well as power outages.
