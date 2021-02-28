Wet and blustery weather to dominate the week

A wetter than normal weather pattern is expected all week long. There’s still a chance of heavy rainfall and thunderstorms overnight for portions of Maui and the Big Island, which remain under a flash flood watch. Trade winds will also increase Monday into Tuesday, with a wind advisory for most of Maui County and the Big Island. The advisory may be expanded to the rest of the state as the trades strengthen.
A slightly drier air mass will be moving in by Monday, but an upper level trough will keep unstable conditions over the state for much of the coming week. Trade winds will decrease a bit to moderate to locally breezy levels during the second half of the week, with the wet weather continuing as moisture from an old frontal boundary moves in.
The strong winds are maintaining rough and high surf for east-facing shores, which are still under a high surf advisory all the way through Tuesday. Surf will then decline to borderline advisory levels (a little less than 8 feet) for the rest of the week. Surf will remain below advisory levels for remaining shores, but a northwest swell arriving late Wednesday could bring advisory level waves to north and west shores on Friday. A south shore swell will decline Monday.
For mariners, a gale warning will remain posted for waters around Maui County and the Big Island, and a small craft advisory will remain in effect for remaining coastal waters, until 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.