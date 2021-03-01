Wahine softball defeats Chaminade, 6-2 in series finale

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Rainbow Wahine softball team continued their dominance over Chaminade on Sunday, knocking off the Silverswords in a 6-2 exhibition victory at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.
The two-game series was cut to one game due to inclement weather, as the ‘Bows stormed ahead in game one thanks to junior Nawai Kaupe’s three-run bomb to start the bottom of the first inning — finishing her day going 2-for-2 with a walk, 6-for-7 and six runs batted in the whole series.
After a long rain delay, freshman Rachel Sabourin smashed another homer resulting in a triple to give UH the 5-0 lead in the bottom of the third.
Freshman pitcher Jetta Nannen would secure the win for the home team, throwing five innings, allowing only one earned run, while getting four strikeouts — junior Ahsley Murphy would come in relief for two innings, allowing a run and struck out one.
The Rainbow Wahine return to their home field Thursday to open their regular season slate with a three-game series against nationally ranked Washington — first pitch in game one set for 6:00 p.m. Hawaii time.
