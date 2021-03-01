Rainbow Warriors volleyball ranked No.1 in the Nation for first time since 2020

The University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team ascended to the top of this week’s NVA/AVCA Division I-II coaches poll released on Monday, taking the No. 1 spot from BYU who dropped to No. 2. (Source: Hawaii Athletics)
By Kyle Chinen | March 1, 2021 at 12:06 PM HST - Updated March 1 at 12:06 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team ascended to the top of this week’s NVA/AVCA Division I-II coaches poll released on Monday, taking the No. 1 spot from BYU who dropped to No. 2.

This is the first time the ‘Bows have been ranked No. 1 since week 8 of the 2020 season — receiving 15 of the 16 first place votes and 239 total points.

BYU, the former top spot holders, fell to No. 2 this week after getting swept by Grand Canyon last week, while Pepperdine (No. 3), UC Santa Barbara (No. 4) and Lewis (No. 5) round out the top-five.

Hawaii is coming off of a 4-0 start to the 2021 season after sweeps against UC Irvine and UC San Diego — the ‘Bows don’t return to the floor until a three-game series against UC Santa Barbara from March 11-13.

UH was first place for most of the 2020 season before splitting a two-game series against BYU, which leapfrogged the Cougars into the top spot in week 9 of 2020, before the pandemic brought an abrupt ending to the season — the ‘Bows and Cougs are not set to meet in 2021.

