Love’s Bakery, an institution in Hawaii since 1851, to cease operations at end of March

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Love’s Bakery, an institution in the islands since 1851, will cease operations at the end of March after grappling with growing pandemic-related losses.
More than 230 employees at the bakery will be laid off.
In a notice to state and federal agencies about the mass layoff, the company said it is seriously delinquent in rent, unable to qualify for federal Paycheck Protection Program monies and has seen major delays from mainland suppliers for ingredients and parts for aging equipment.
The company also said it was not able to secure additional capital.
“We have worked diligently to cut expenses, to maintain our market share and to remedy our operational difficulties, however under the current business environment we are no longer able to continue operations,” Love’s Bakery said, in a statement.
“Love’s local management is committed to closing its doors in a responsible manner. We wish to thank all of our employees, suppliers, customers, friends, neighbors, and business partners for their loyalty and support.”
The news is certain to come as a shock to generations of Hawaii residents, who grew up on the company’s Hawaii-made loaves and treats.
Love’s Bakery, started by Scottish baker who specialized in “re-baking” bread from sailing ships, survived some of the biggest crises to hit Hawaii.
During the pandemic, residents may have been buying more bread for their pantries. But the company is reported to have seen a drop in sales from commercial buyers, including hotels and restaurants.
Love’s sells loaves, buns, bagels and English muffins, and also distributes under different brands.
Over the decades, the company changed hands several times. In 2008, Love’s Bakery once again became Hawaii-owned when a local management company purchased First Baking Co.
The company would have celebrated its 170th anniversary in July.
This story will be updated.
