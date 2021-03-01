Honolulu police investigating deadly moped crash in Ewa Beach

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 40-year-old man is dead following a moped crash in Ewa Beach late Sunday, Honolulu police said.
It happened around 8 p.m. at the intersection of Hanakahi and Hanaloa streets.
Police said the Ewa Beach man crashed his moped while trying to avoid colliding with a pickup truck that turned in front of him.
The moped rider was taken to the hospital in critical condition but later died.
He was not wearing a helmet, police said.
The truck driver was not injured in the crash.
Speed, drugs and alcohol do not appear to be factors, according to authorities.
This is the ninth traffic death on Oahu this year compared to eight at the same time last year.
