Health care company distributes 500 boxes of produce to local families in need

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Despite the windy and wet weather, Kaiser Permanente successfully coordinated a food drive at their Waipio Medical Office Sunday.
Volunteers and workers distributed 500 boxes of fresh produce, protein and dairy to members of the community.
The event was put on to help families that are struggling financially due to the economic impact of the pandemic.
The food distribution was part of the USDA Farmers to Families Food Box Program, which works to purchase and distribute up to $3 billion in fresh produce, dairy and meat products to those in need.
The program was developed to help farmers and ranchers through purchasing excess commodities and providing supplies to food banks and other nonprofit organizations across the country.
Besides this event, Kaiser Permanente has also gifted over $2 million in grants to nonprofits serving communities across Hawaii and has contributed to over a dozen community events. This includes food distributions that have provided more than 330,000 pounds of food to over 8,000 local families.
