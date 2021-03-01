Hawaii reports 29 new COVID cases; no additional fatalities

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported 29 new COVID-19 cases on Monday as vaccine distribution continued across the state.
There were no additional fatalities reported. The death toll from the virus in Hawaii stands at 439.
Of the new cases Monday, 17 were on Oahu, eight were on Maui, one was on the Big Island. Three residents were diagnosed out-of-state.
There have been 630 new cases in the islands in the last 14 days. Since the pandemic began, there have been 27,588 cases in the islands.
Meanwhile, the state said some 356,843 vaccine doses had been administered in Hawaii so far.
This week, Hawaii is anticipating delivery of 67,280 COVID vaccine doses. That includes 28,080 from Pfizer, 27,300 from Moderna and 11,900 of the new one-dose vaccine from Johnson & Johnson.
Here’s the island-by-island breakdown of cases:
- 21,966 total cases
- 1,622 required hospitalization
- 353 cases in the last 14 days
- 349 deaths
- 2,245 total cases
- 101 required hospitalization
- 30 cases in the last 14 days
- 53 deaths
- 2,218 total cases
- 130 required hospitalization
- 243 cases in the last 14 days
- 33 deaths
- 108 total cases
- 5 required hospitalization
- 0 cases in the last 14 days
- 0 deaths
- 27 total cases
- 1 required hospitalization
- 1 case in the last 14 days
- 0 deaths
- 183 total cases
- 8 required hospitalization
- 4 cases in the last 14 days
- 1 death
- 841 total cases
- 6 required hospitalization
- 3 deaths
This story may be updated.
