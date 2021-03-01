At 53, an inspirational Hawaii Island woman just won a national pageant

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Julie L. Taylor of Waikoloa won the title of Ms. USA Universal 2021 in Loveland, Colorado last week.
At 53 years old, Taylor was the oldest amongst the other women who won titles in the national competition.
She said that age is simply a number and that its about feeling confident and beautiful in your own skin -- no matter your age.
“Everybody is beautiful. We all have our inner beauty. We shine that bright and everybody is living their own life and doing their ultimate best. But for me, it’s about promoting the inner best version of yourself,” said Taylor. “Sometimes just doing something like this that is just a lot of fun and there’s a lot of growth involved.”
Having won the title, Taylor hopes to continue encouraging women to chase their goals.
”This gives me that extra platform to do that -- to inspire women, empower women, to have their ultimate best selves again. To shine bright in whatever it is they enjoy doing and getting out there on a local level in your community, state and now national level,” she said.
Aside from winning this title, Taylor is also a former Miss Hawaii USA and Mrs. Hawaii America.
She is also a published author, a mother of four boys and a grandmother.
Taylor also received a presidential award for dedicating over 4,000 hours to community service over her lifetime.
The newly crowned Ms. Universal will go on to compete in the Mrs. Universal Pageant in Phuket, Thailand in October.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.