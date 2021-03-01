Continued gusty trade winds and rain showers

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gusty trade winds will persist through tomorrow before a softening trend begins. During the second half of the week, models are in agreement for a band of showers to move through the islands Wednesday evening. Wetter conditions moves in while the winds ease Thursday through at least Friday due to a front settling near the islands from the north. This front will be aided by an upper level trough.
Surf will remain below HSA criteria on all other shores through much of the week. Sunday’s small, moderate period northwest swells are on the decline today and Tuesday. A larger, long period northwest swell arriving late Wednesday will lift recent well below average north and west-facing shoreline surf back to near advisory levels Thursday and Friday. These swells will shift more north and decline through next weekend. Surf along south-facing shores will remain at or slightly above winter averages through Tuesday due to a combination of both small south-southwest swells and trade wind wave and swell wrap.
High Wind Advisory in effect for most of the state, Small Craft Advisory in effect for most Hawaiian waters and a High Surf Advisory in effect for the East facing shores and affected shorelines due to the strong and gusty trade winds.
