Continued gusty trade winds and rain showers

Surf will remain below HSA criteria on all other shores through much of the week. Sunday’s small, moderate period northwest swells are on the decline today and Tuesday. A larger, long period northwest swell arriving late Wednesday will lift recent well below average north and west-facing shoreline surf back to near advisory levels Thursday and Friday. These swells will shift more north and decline through next weekend. Surf along south-facing shores will remain at or slightly above winter averages through Tuesday due to a combination of both small south-southwest swells and trade wind wave and swell wrap.