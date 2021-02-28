UH baseball loses doubleheader to ASU, drops season-opening series

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Rainbow Warrior baseball team opened the 2021 season dropping the three-game road series to Arizona State in the Desert.
The ‘Bows would take game one on Friday night, 3-2 thanks to solid pitching and perfectly timed hitting after trailing for most of the contest.
UH’s Alex Baeza and Kole Kaler led the ‘Bows offensively with two hits each, while the rest of the squad had two hits as a whole.
The opening victory breaks an eight-game losing streak to the Sun Devils which goes all the way back to 1993 — their first win in Arizona.
Going into Saturday’s doubleheader, the ‘Bows looked to take the series sweep, but the Sun Devils had other plans, taking both games. dropping UH to 1-2 on the season.
Next up for the home team is a four-game series against in-town rivals Hawaii Pacific in their first series in Les Murakami Stadium of the season.
The first and final game are set to be televised on Spectrum Sports.
