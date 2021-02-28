Team of Oahu students wins an award for a device that helps those in need

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A group of Kalani High School students received a national award for their innovative device that helps those with special needs.
The high schoolers won second-place in the REACH Challenge, a national competition that encourages students to use their STEM skills to create adaptive and assistive technologies.
The team of students created what they call a “Magnetic C-Clamp.”
The contraption was used to help a woman with cerebral palsy safely secure her crutches.
With the help of their teachers, students learned how to use their STEM skills to prototype and design a device that could help a member of their community who has a challenge to overcome.
The competition was hosted by the International Technology and Engineering Educator’s Association.
For their invention, the students won a $500 prize that will go toward funding STEM programs at Kalani High School.
They also received a custom STEM Swag Bag and a special banner that they can display on campus.
