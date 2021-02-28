Rainbow Warriors basketball sweep Long Beach State in final homestand

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii men’s basketball team completed the weekend sweep against Long Beach State in a pair of down to the wire showdowns.
Friday’s game one saw the Beach jumped out to a 31-5 lead in the first half, keeping the momentum going to stretch the distance to 49-35 in the second half, but Hawaii would storm back on a 41-22 run to give UH the lead with less than two minutes left in the game — the ‘Bows would take game one 78-76.
Three players for Hawaii scored in the double digits on Friday, with Justin Webster leading the way with 14 points.
Hawaii didn’t make it easier on themselves in game two, trailing Long Beach by 7 points at the half, however UH would storm ahead in the second to give themselves the 75-60 with over 6 minutes left in the contest.
The beach would not lay down, surging back to make the game close at 77-76 with less than two minutes left, but a pair of free throws from Jovon McClanahan would seal the deal for Hawaii — completing the series sweep.
In what might be his last game at the Stan, senior James Jean-Marie notched a double-double with 20 points and 12 rebounds.
Hawaii heads back to the mainland to wrap up the 2020-21 season with a two-game series against UC Davis next Friday and Saturday — both games tip off at 2:00 p.m. Hawaii time.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.