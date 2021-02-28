Rainbow Wahine softball opens 2021 season with two-game sweep over Chaminade

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Rainbow Wahine softball team opened their 2021 season with a double header sweep over next door neighbor Chaminade.
The Wahine came out of the gates swinging on Saturday afternoon, quite literally, notching six runs in the first inning, followed by an eruption of eight runs in the second inning — Rachel Sabourion’s grand slam the cherry on top.
Pitcher Jetta Nannen secured the game in five innings, after throwing 4.1 scoreless innings with five strikeouts — Hawaii takes game one, 14-0.
After a 45 minute intermission, the ‘Bows and the Silverswords took the field for game two, with the home team showing no signs of slowing down.
UH’s Ashley Murphy would toss a three-hit shutout with three strikeouts and a walk to smother the Swords and not allow them to score the entire day.
Shortstop Mawai Kaupe was the only Wahine to ding two hits in each game, while also smashing a two-run home run in the second.
The ‘Bows and the Swords are set to meet again in another double header on Sunday — game one set to start at noon at Rainbow Wahine Stadium.
